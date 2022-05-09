SC stays proceedings before HCs in matters involving challenges to IT Rules

-
ALSO READ
United Arab Emirates announces end of censorship in cinematic releases
Twitter launches Dark Web Tor service amid Russian censorship
Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security
Explained: What parents think about their children's online privacy?
WhatsApp to add more details in privacy policy after Irish regulators' fine
-
The Supreme Court Monday stayed further proceedings before the high courts in matters involving challenges to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 or Cable TV Networks (Amendment) Rules 2021.
A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and A S Oka passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions, including those raising the issue of hate speech and seeking regulations for OTT (Over the top) platforms.
We direct stay of further proceedings pending before the high courts in the respective cases or to be filed hereafter until the next date of hearing involving a challenge to the IT Rules or Cable TV (Amendment) Rules, which are the subject matter of proceedings in these cases, the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on May 19.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that there are several petitions in the matter pending before the apex court.
He said some high courts have stayed the statutory regulations and the Centre has filed special leave petitions (SLPs) against those orders.
Can your lordships consider granting stay so far as transfer petitions are concerned so that no further orders are passed, Mehta said.
The bench also issued notices on the petitions before it in which notices were not yet issued.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU