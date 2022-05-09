Delhi records minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees, clear skies likely: IMD

-
Minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, with the weather department predicting mainly clear sky for Monday.
The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 60 per cent, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 41 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
The MeT issued a yellow alert from May 11 to 15. The maximum temperature will hover between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, resulting in heatwave conditions at a few places in the city.
For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 40.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
