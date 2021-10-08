SC to devise mechanism for grievance redressal of over-charging by hospital

The on Friday said that it will devise a mechanism for redressal of grievances concerning overcharging of expenses by and doctors from COVID-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna while issuing notice to the Centre said, We will devise a mechanism to deal with such grievances.

Advocate Krishna Ballabh Thakur, appearing for petitioner Abhinav Thapar, said that a lot of difficulties were faced by the patients during the pandemic as many and doctors overcharged them.

The bench said, We understand the problem. Don't worry, we will do something.

Thapar in his plea has said that direction be issued to the Centre to form a committee at the state and district level to scrutinise and audit the medical bills and the expenses over-charged from COVID-19 patients and their families.

He also sought direction to the Centre and state governments to direct the and doctors under their jurisdiction to refund the over-charged amount of such patients or if they have died then it should be paid to their nearest family member.

There is no uniform policy and guidelines till date regarding the refund of exorbitant amount overcharged from patients either at the state level or Central level and COVID-19 patients and their families are left at the mercy of private hospitals, which have been exploiting the global pandemic, the plea said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)