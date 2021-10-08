UPSC selects 31 pvt sector specialists as joint secys, directors, dy secys

Thirty-one private sector specialists were on Thursday selected as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in central government departments, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

Those selected include three joint secretaries, 19 directors and nine deputy secretaries, it said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said it is a major step to place the right talent for the right role.

"As a major step to place the right talent for the right role, #DoPT announces 31 lateral entry recruitments, after due selection process by UPSC, as Joint Secretary/Director/Deputy Secretary in different ministries/departments of government of India," Singh tweeted.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had requested the commission on December 14, 2020, and February 12, 2021, to select suitable people to join the government at the level of joint secretary, director or deputy secretary in various ministries and departments of the government of India on contract or deputation basis.

The launched online recruitment application for and director level posts on February 6 and for deputy secretary level posts on March 20.

In response, a total of 295 applications for level posts, 1,247 applications for director level posts and 489 applications for deputy secretary level posts were received.

Of these, 231 candidates were shortlisted for the interviews which were conducted from September 27 to October 8.

The finally recommended 31 candidates for the appointment as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries.

Three joint secretaries would be joining finance ministry, commerce and industry ministry and agriculture and farmers welfare ministry.

As many as 19 directors would be joining commerce and industry ministry, agriculture and farmers welfare ministry, finance ministry, law and justice ministry, consumer affairs ministry, food and public distribution ministry, education ministry, jal shakti ministry, health and family welfare ministry, road transport and highways ministry, civil aviation ministry and skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

Nine deputy secretaries have been selected for posting in education ministry, environment, forests and climate change ministry, statistics and programme implementation ministry, steel ministry, corporate affairs ministry, mines ministry, ports shipping and waterways ministry, heavy industries and public enterprises ministry and housing and urban affairs ministry.

The personnel ministry had in June 2018 invited applications for 10 joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry' mode -- that is appointment of private sector specialists in the government -- for the first time.

Usually, the posts of and director are manned by officers selected through the examination and other tests conducted by the and other organisations.

Niti Aayog, in its three-year action agenda, and the sectoral group of secretaries on governance, in its report submitted in February, 2017, have recommended for induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the government with the twin objectives of bringing in fresh talent as well as augment the availability of manpower.

