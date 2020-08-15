Scattered to widespread rainfall over northwest India in next 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has predicted scattered to fairly widespread over the northwest region of India during the next five days.

"Scattered to fairly widespread very likely over northwest India during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy falls likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread rain likely over Gujarat region on 15, 17 and 18 August," said the MeT department.

"Fairly widespread falls likely over south Rajasthan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on August 15; over Chhattisgarh on 15 and 16; over Odisha and Telangana on 15 and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 18 and 19," IMD added.

Further to the alert, HR Biswas, IMD Director, Bhubaneshwar said, "North coastal Odisha still has a low-pressure area that will persist. There has been heavy to very heavy mostly in the northern districts of Odisha, in the last 24 hours."

"Highest rainfall was of 340 mm in Chandikhol, Jajpur district," Biswas said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also on Saturday predicted that scattered to widespread falls likely over Uttara Kannada, Udupi and light to moderate rains likely over Dakshina Kannada district. Moderate rain likely over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts of the state.

