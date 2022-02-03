Schools fully open in 11 states, closed in nine: Education Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Jamshedpur to host national women's football team camp from Aug 16
T-Series becomes 1st YouTube channel to surpass 200 mn subscribers globally
Back to school: Gurugram, Delhi schools reopen to near empty classrooms
As schools reopen, board classes find attendance in Ahmedabad
Reopening of Telangana schools from Sept 1 except govt residential schools
-
Schools are fully open in 11 states, partially opened mainly for higher classes in 16 states and continue to remain closed in nine states, Union Education Ministry officials said on Thursday.
Sharing the status of closure of schools across the country, officials said at least 95 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in all states has been vaccinated, while some states have even achieved 100 percent vaccination coverage for the staff in schools.
"Taking into account the extensive vaccination coverage, the ministry of education had issued revised guidelines to states in December last year and the decision to ask for parents consent was left with states," Sweety Changsan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education said during a press conference.
"Also, the revised guidelines talked about congregations and gatherings which were earlier banned in schools. As per new advisory, schools may celebrate events and hold gatherings according to the SOPs issued by concerned state," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU