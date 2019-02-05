Scientists to begin evaluating human infection studies in India

Some medical scientists in India are actively discussing whether the country should begin human infe­ction studies, in which weak, disease-causing microorganisms or pathogens are deliberately intro­duced in healthy people to study how those pathogens transmit dise­ases, how the diseases progress, how people’s bodies respond to the dise­ases, and how effective certain treatments are against those dise­ases.

India currently does not have regulations to carry out such studies. Scientists met lawyers, sociologists, anthropologists, ethicists and journalists in ...