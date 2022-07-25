Scindia launches mass outreach drive in Kolkata's Dum Dum LS constituency

-
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday launched a mass outreach drive in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency near Kolkata, and had lunch at the residence of a Matua' community member.
Scindia, who arrived in the state on a two-day visit on Saturday, also undertook a door-to-door campaign with locals at Bilkanda under the Khardaha assembly segment, and met party workers at Agarpara under the Panihati assembly segment.
"Enjoyed a meal at the house of a member of the Matua society in Leningarh area of Kolkata. There was a taste of boundless affection and belonging in the food served with love," the Union Civil Aviation Minister tweeted.
The Matua community accounts for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population.
He also interacted with monks of the Ramakrishna Math in the northern suburbs of Kolkata.
A state BJP leader said Scindia's visit was aimed at reaching out to the electorate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
