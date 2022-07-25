ED takes RBI's help to ferry cash, valuables seized from Arpita Mukherjee

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
TS SSC Results 2022: Class 10 exam result declared; see how to check
Superhigh ambitions led Arpita Mukherjee to abandon her mother: ED
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: MSBSHSE class 10 result likely on 15 June
TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana board to declare Class 10 results on June 30
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which recovered huge cash and valuables from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Commerce & Industries Minister, Partha Chatterjee, had to take the help of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regional office in Kolkata to ferry the cash and valuables to the agency's office at CGO complex at Salt Lake in Kolkata.
Late on Saturday evening, after ED officials finished the counting and evaluating the estimated value of the cash and valuables, a truck from RBI's regional office in Kolkata arrived at the posh Diamond City complex at Tollygunge in South Kolkata, which housed the flat of Mukherjee.
ED officials confirmed that the truck was carrying 20 steel trunks meant for carrying the valuables seized from Mukherjee's residence. Later, 15 trunks that were loaded with the cash and valuables and the remaining five empty trunks were brought to the ED office at CGO complex.
The ED recovered Rs 21.20 crore cash in Indian currency of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations, gold ornaments of estimated market value of around Rs 90 lakhs, foreign currency of value of around Rs 60 lakhs, 20 high-end Apple iPhones, sale deeds of eight other flats and papers of multiple costly vehicles.
Mukherjee, who is currently in the ED custody will be presented at a special court of Public Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday.
--IANS
src/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU