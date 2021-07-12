Scindia promises to leave no stone unturned in expanding air connectivity

Union Civil Aviation Minister has promised he will leave no stone unturned for expansion of air connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, said state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Chauhan paid a visit to the newly-appointed Union Civil Aviation Minister in Delhi on Monday and thanked him for providing eight flights to

"I came to thank for providing eight flights to I have requested more flights, expansion of airports and interstate connectivity. He has promised that he will leave no stone unturned," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Scindia also held a meeting with the officials of Air India.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh General (Retd) was also present at the meeting.

