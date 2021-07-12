Delhi-NCR likely to see light rain with thunderstorm today: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Brisbane weather forecast here
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Haryana, Delhi
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Tauktae effect: Heavy rainfall likely in UP, Uttarakhand other states
-
People in Delhi-NCR may get respite from high humidity today (Monday), as the weather department said the conditions are favourable for advance of the monsoon over the national capital.
The Met Department said, "Conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today."
In another statement IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad), Sonipat, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana).
The National Capital woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.
Earlier, the IMD had given several dates for the monsoon to reach the parched city, including for Sunday, but it continued to miss its mark.
Due to unprecedented delay in monsoon, Delhi and its neighbouring areas have reeled under near-heatwave conditions for over the last two weeks.
The continued delay in the arrival of monsoon has prompted Delhi's regional weather forecasting division to revise its weekly projections too. In its earlier prediction, Delhi was supposed to see light to moderate rain, alongside thundershowers, which now has predicted only light rain and isolated thundershowers through the week.
This year, the rains were first predicted to make a record early march across the country, initially predicted to hit Delhi by June 13-15. But in the latter half of the month, the progress slowed down before it eventually stalled and entered a three-week break phase.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU