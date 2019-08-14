Scrapping Article 370 to bring immense benefits for J-K, Ladakh: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed confidence that scrapping provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories will be of "immense benefit" to people of those regions.

Delivering his Independence Day address to the nation, Kovind also said the changes made in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recently will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country.

"...I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country," Kovind said in the address on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day.

The Modi government announced on August 5 the removal of some provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh— a far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of protracted militancy.

The measures later secured Parliament's approval. The two UTs will come into existence on October 31.