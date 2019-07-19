'Let your thoughts be heard', PM Modi invites suggestions for I-Day speech

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday invited suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech, saying it will allow thoughts of the common man to be heard by the entire nation.

For the past four years, Modi has directly invited ideas and suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech which is made from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August," he tweeted.

An 'open forum' has been created on the NaMo App to receive suggestions.

"Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort," he said.

This will be Modi's first Independence Day speech, after he returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago.
First Published: Fri, July 19 2019. 12:55 IST

