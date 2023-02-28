JUST IN
SEA demands government intervention as mustard prices drop below MSP
Launch insurance products for the disabled, mentally unwell: Irdai
No hung assembly, NDA to form govt in all three NE states: Himanta
BJP to launch Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka
National Science Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities
BJP tears into AAP over Delhi excise policy, calls it a conspiracy
Nitish Kumar presents Rs 2.61 trillion Budget, affirms confidence in Bihar
Commerce Department to open process to avail aid for chip manufacturing
Bill Gates visits RBI office in Mumbai, holds talks with Shaktikanta Das
Biomass market in India expected to reach Rs 32,000 cr by FY31: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Launch insurance products for the disabled, mentally unwell: Irdai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SEA demands government intervention as mustard prices drop below MSP

Expressing concern over rape-mustard seed rates falling below the minimum support price (MSP), edible oil industry body SEA on Tuesday demanded the government commence procurement and restrict imports

Topics
Mustard | minimum support price | Edible oil market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mustard Oil
Mustard Oil

Expressing concern over rape-mustard seed rates falling below the minimum support price (MSP), edible oil industry body SEA on Tuesday demanded the government commence procurement and restrict imports of refined palm oil as part of steps to arrest the price drop.

Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), in a representation to both food and commerce secretaries, said mustard seed prices in the wholesale market yards have crashed below the MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal and the arrivals are increasing on a daily basis.

"Further drop in prices cannot be ruled out," SEA Executive Director B V Mehta said.

He also noted that unbridled imports of refined palm oil have led to the collapse in domestic edible oil prices which is impacting the marketing of mustard seed at peak harvest time and causing distress to farmers.

"We feel heavy imports of refined palmolein are neither helping our mustard farmer nor the Indian refining industry," he said.

To arrest further fall in prices, SEA has suggested the government restrict the import of refined palm oil by putting the commodity under the restricted category or by raising the import duty differential between crude palm oil (CPO) and Palmolein to a minimum of 20 per cent.

Besides, the government through agencies like Nafed can begin the procurement of mustard at MSP, it added.

According to the official data, rapeseed-mustard has been sown in a higher area at 98.02 lakh hectares in the current 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mustard

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 17:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU