Sea temperature linked to back-to-back cyclones, Yaas landfall awaited

The quick succession with which cyclone Tauktae and cyclone Yaas have hit the western and eastern coasts of India has baffled scientists and meteorologists, with many blaming the phenomenon on the speed at which Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) have risen first, over the Arabian Sea and thereafter over Bay of Bengal.

SSTs over both seas have been ruling at over 31-32 degree Celsius which is higher than the threshold limit of 28 degrees Celsius just before the formation of the cyclones. The sharp rise in SSTs has also led to both the cyclones gathering steam in a very short period of ...