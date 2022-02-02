Fifth Scorpene-class made-in-India submarine sails out for first sea trial

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath commissions Navy's most capable warship INS Visakhapatnam
US Navy pauses warship deployment to South America amid Covid-19 outbreak
US Navy warship challenges Chinese territorial claims in South China Sea
Indian Navy conducts workshop on artificial intelligence in Jamnagar
Indian Navy conducts 20-day joint maritime exercise at Arabian Sea
-
The sea trials for the fifth submarine of Project 75, which will include testing the propulsion systems, weapons and sensors of the warship, have commenced, more than a year after its launch here, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.
The submarine, which will be christened INS Vagir at the time of commissioning, is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy later this year after completion of these trials, an official statement said. The fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879, Indian Navy's Kalvari class commenced her sea trials on February 1.
The submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). The submarine would be named 'Vagir' after commissioning, the Navy said in the statement. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai-based MDL has 'delivered' two submarines of Project 75 in 2021 and the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone, it added. The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors.
The submarine is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in the year 2022 after completion of these trials, the statement added. In November last year, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Vela, the fourth of the six submarines it is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine programme Project 75. The other submarines built and already commissioned under the project are INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and INS Karanj.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU