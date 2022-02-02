NGT forms panel to inspect garbage dumping into Ganga's tributary in UP

The Green Tribunal has formed a three-member joint committee to look into a plea alleging the dumping of garbage into Kila River, a tributary of Ganga, and encroachment of shops over the Kila bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

In the plea, applicant Devesh Chandra highlighted the issue of throwing and piling waste under the Kila river Bridge which is also affecting the flow of the river.

Pointing out the encroachment over the bridge, the plea said some of the shopkeepers have also built their shops over the bridge.

Setting on fire the garbage under the bridge is causing air pollution in the area, it stated.

NGT bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi considered the seriousness of the allegations and said it appears necessary to ascertain the factual position in the matter through a joint Committee of the State Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, Bareilly, and Municipal Commissioner-Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The State PCB will be the Nodal agency for coordination and compliance, said the order dated January 31.

The joint Committee may meet within four weeks and undertake a site visit and look into the grievance of the applicant, the order stated.

Directing the panel to furnish a factual and action taken report within three months, the tribunal posted the matter for further hearing on May 20.

--IANS

jw/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)