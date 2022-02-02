NGT forms panel to inspect garbage dumping into Ganga's tributary in UP

-
ALSO READ
Water level of Sharda river rises following cloudbursts in Uttarakhand
PM Modi to lay foundation of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur today
Clean Ganga mission gets registered in Guinness Book of World Records
I&B minister calls upon people to contribute to rejuvenation of Ganga
Rs 730 cr on ghat construction, maintenance along Ganga: RTI reply
-
The National Green Tribunal has formed a three-member joint committee to look into a plea alleging the dumping of garbage into Kila River, a tributary of Ganga, and encroachment of shops over the Kila bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.
In the plea, applicant Devesh Chandra highlighted the issue of throwing and piling waste under the Kila river Bridge which is also affecting the flow of the river.
Pointing out the encroachment over the bridge, the plea said some of the shopkeepers have also built their shops over the bridge.
Setting on fire the garbage under the bridge is causing air pollution in the area, it stated.
NGT bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi considered the seriousness of the allegations and said it appears necessary to ascertain the factual position in the matter through a joint Committee of the State Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, Bareilly, and Municipal Commissioner-Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
The State PCB will be the Nodal agency for coordination and compliance, said the order dated January 31.
The joint Committee may meet within four weeks and undertake a site visit and look into the grievance of the applicant, the order stated.
Directing the panel to furnish a factual and action taken report within three months, the tribunal posted the matter for further hearing on May 20.
--IANS
jw/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU