Second Covid-19 wave: Maharashtra lockdown decision pushed back to April 14

The Cabinet is likely to meet on Wednesday to take a call on imposing lockdown in the state.





“There was a discussion regarding imposing a lockdown at the task force meeting on Sunday. Most members of the task force are of the view that the current situation in the state necessitates a lockdown. There will be further meetings in this regard in the next two days and the CM may call a Cabinet meeting to take appropriate steps on Wednesday,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters after the task force meeting.

Chief Minister (CM) has to walk A tight rope as his administration has to take tough measures to control the spread of Covid-19 and at the same time ensure relief to various sections of society in the event of a lockdown.

Through the weekend, Thackeray held meetings with political leaders and members of the state’s Covid-19 task force to formulate a strategy against the pandemic.

The state continues to report over 60,000 cases daily, accounting for over 60 per cent of the national cases. The surge has put a strain on its health infrastructure. Beds and ventilators in are full and Remdesivir injection is in short supply, prompting the state administration to call for tightening of curbs.



The number of new infections rose by 400,000 between April 4-10 and the pandemic resulted in deaths of 1,982 people.

Faced with a shortage of hospital beds and ventilators, the state’s Covid-19 task force — comprising top doctors — has recommended a lockdown.





Tuesday is Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian new year. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14. Tope’s remarks on Sunday evening suggest that stiff curbs will come in place after these two festivals.

Thackeray reviewed the current health preparedness and directed the administration to increase the number of beds, increase availability of oxygen by setting up a plant, and complete vaccination of all medical personnel. There was a discussion on imposing restrictions and penalties for non-compliance.

A standard operating procedure related to lockdown is being formulated to control the infection which is spreading fast in the state. Task force members also recommended that housing societies could start quarantining patients with mild symptoms by arranging oxygen concentrators.

Members of the Opposition, as well some from the ruling party, have demanded that the government provide relief to various sections of society in the event of a lockdown. Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of state legislative council said three days’ advance notice should be given and also called upon the state to provide ration and financial assistance to the vulnerable sections.