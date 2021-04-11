Second Covid wave: Some TN industrialists fear another exodus of migrants

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
-
: With the second wave of
COVID-19 sweeping across various parts of Tamil Nadu, some of the industrialists in the State are apprehensive of migrant workers leaving for their hometowns considering the health conditions.
The industries recovered from the jolt of the first wave of coronavirus when over one lakh migrant workers from both Coimbatore and Tirupur industries rushed back to their home towns in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha by special trains.
Even as the business started picking up, the 30 per cent increase in the raw materials has affected the industries, sources from different industrial associations said.
A few workers reportedly left for their natives early last week as they feared the availability of transport like trains to reach their towns.
However, there was no major exodus from the industries as the workers working on weekly payment basis had taken their wages Saturday last, the sources said.
Coimbatore and Tirupur reported increased infection cases and a correct picture of workers returning would emerge only after another week, they said.
No worker left the city till Saturday from nearby Tirupur, a major hub of knitwear garments where 80 per cent of over three lakh workers hailed from the North, said sources in the Tirupur Exporters Association.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU