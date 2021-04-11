South Korea to resume AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for ages 30-60

-
South Korea says it will resume administrating AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to all eligible people between the ages of 30 and 60.
Last week, South Korea suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccines for those 60 years old or younger while awaiting the outcome of the European Medicine Agency's review.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday it will restart the use of AstraZeneca vaccine beginning Monday, citing studies showing that the vaccine's benefits outweighs the risk of side effects.
An agency statement said those aged 30 or younger will be excluded, as U.K. authorities have recommended they take alternative vaccines.
It says it's found three cases of blood clots from vaccinated people in South Korea but none belong to the type of side effects determined by European authorities.
Those who would get AstraZeneca vaccines from Monday include medical workers and people in long-term care facilities, those at special schools and welfare centers for disabled people and homeless people.
In recent days, South Korea has been experiencing a steady increase in new coronavirus infections. Earlier Sunday, South Korea reported 677 new confirmed cases, raising the total to 109,559 with 1,768 deaths.
