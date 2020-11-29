Second launch of Russia's heavy carrier rocket scheduled for December

-
The second test launch of Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome is scheduled for December, Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, the country's space agency, said.
"Yes, December. The launch vehicle is ready," Xinhua news agency quoted Rogozin as saying in a tweet on Saturday confirming that the launch had been postponed to December 11.
The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets.
Russia carried out the first test launch of the Angara-A5 rocket in 2014 at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the country's northern Arkhangelsk region.
