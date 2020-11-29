Delhi govt issues work from home orders for 50% of non-essential staff

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test, report expected soon
Few pvt Delhi hospitals doing 'black marketing of Covid-19 beds': Kejriwal
Home-isolated Covid patients will get oxygen monitoring device: Kejriwal
One in every 22 active Covid cases globally is in India; vaccine update
Covid updates: Nearly 20k cases in 24 hrs in India, World tally tops 10 mn
-
The Delhi government has issued work-from-home (WFH) orders for 50 per cent of its employees associated with non-essential services and advised private establishments to stagger timings and presence of staff amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
In an order issued on Saturday, Delhi chief secretary and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev said: "All government offices shall function with officers of the level of grade 1/equivalent and above to extent of 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent as per requirement till December 31 or till further order. Private offices are advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."
As per the order, Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, corporations, local bodies will function with officers of grade-one level or equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent.Private offices are further advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible, it said.In a tweet, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "DDMA has decided to reduce the number of government employees attending office at the same time, it has been decided that in respect of officials lower than Grade 1, only 50 per cent of the strength shall attend office. Private offices are also advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, Delhi has 38,181 active cases of COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU