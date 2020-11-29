Delhi govt issues work from home orders for 50% of non-essential staff

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses as he launches 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh', mega anti-pollution campaign in New Delhi on Monday.
The Delhi government has issued work-from-home (WFH) orders for 50 per cent of its employees associated with non-essential services and advised private establishments to stagger timings and presence of staff amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

In an order issued on Saturday, Delhi chief secretary and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev said: "All government offices shall function with officers of the level of grade 1/equivalent and above to extent of 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent as per requirement till December 31 or till further order. Private offices are advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."

As per the order, Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, corporations, local bodies will function with officers of grade-one level or equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent.Private offices are further advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible, it said.In a tweet, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "DDMA has decided to reduce the number of government employees attending office at the same time, it has been decided that in respect of officials lower than Grade 1, only 50 per cent of the strength shall attend office. Private offices are also advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, Delhi has 38,181 active cases of COVID-19.

First Published: Sun, November 29 2020. 09:35 IST

