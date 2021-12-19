Second man beaten to death for alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab

-
A day after a man was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another person was killed after being accused of disrespecting 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara here on Sunday morning.
Some residents of village Nizampur claimed that the man disrespected the Nishan Sahib and tried to run away but was caught after a chase.
According to police, the man was beaten to death.
On Saturday evening, an unidentified man was caught and beaten to death after he jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.
The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it.
