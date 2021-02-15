Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination to start in Karnataka today

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday said, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state will begin today.
"The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination will begin in the state starting today. As on Sunday, 4,09,836 healthcare workers and 86,798 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine across the state with a coverage of 50 per cent and 30 per cent respectively," Dr Sudhakar said in a tweet.
The highest cumulative achievements of Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) have been observed in the Bengaluru Urban district where 98,449 HCW and 11,683 FLW have administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The lowest cumulative achievements of HCWs are in Yadgir where 3,962 workers have administered the first dose of the vaccination whereas Chamarajanagar has the lowest FLWs achievements with only 762 workers.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Karnataka has 5,855 active cases with 9,27,150 recoveries. So far 12,265 people have lost their battle to COVID-19 in the state.
Whereas India has reported as many as 11,649 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed MoHFW.
With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,16,589 including 1,39,637 active cases and 1,06,21,220 discharges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU