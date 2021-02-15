Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination to start in Karnataka today

Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday said, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state will begin today.

"The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination will begin in the state starting today. As on Sunday, 4,09,836 healthcare workers and 86,798 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine across the state with a coverage of 50 per cent and 30 per cent respectively," Dr Sudhakar said in a tweet.

The highest cumulative achievements of Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) have been observed in the Bengaluru Urban district where 98,449 HCW and 11,683 FLW have administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The lowest cumulative achievements of HCWs are in Yadgir where 3,962 workers have administered the first dose of the vaccination whereas Chamarajanagar has the lowest FLWs achievements with only 762 workers.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Karnataka has 5,855 active cases with 9,27,150 recoveries. So far 12,265 people have lost their battle to COVID-19 in the state.

Whereas India has reported as many as 11,649 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed MoHFW.

With the new cases, the tally in the country has reached 1,09,16,589 including 1,39,637 active cases and 1,06,21,220 discharges.

