Security breach: Man scales Mumbai airport wall, walks upto SpiceJet plane

A 26-year-old man scaled over the perimeter wall at and walked upto a Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet aircraft before being apprehended by security personnel on Thursday afternoon.

The man who is said to be mentally unstable was handed over to airport police which are conducting further inquiries in this case. No case was registered against the individual till late evening.

According to Central Industrial Security Force spokesperson, the man jumped over a gate close to the runway and was nabbed after he tried to run towards the runway. "There are stationary guards at the gate and there is regular patrolling. The man has been handed over to the police," a spokesperson added.

However, a video which went viral on social media disputed CISF claims. The video showed the man walking upto the SpiceJet aircraft on taxiway.

The pilots of the SpiceJet plane switched off the aircraft engines on seeing the man close to the aircraft. Two arriving planes discontinued approach and carried out a go around as guards secured the taxiway and runway.

"We are aware of the incident and are taking feedback from Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. All necessary steps will be taken to ensure safety and security," a civil aviation ministry official said.