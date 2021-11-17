Security forces kill two terrorists in encounter at Kulgam in Kashmir

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

This is the second encounter in Kulgam in a single day. Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter started at Pombay area of Kulgam which is still raging on.

