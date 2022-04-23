Capgemini CEO Ashwin Yardi appointed UNICEF's YuWaah board co-chair

-
ALSO READ
Capgemini views India as more than a delivery centre: Group CEO Aiman Ezzat
Might hire a person who just retired, says Capgemini's Aiman Ezzat
UNICEF appeals for $ 2 bn, largest-ever single-country funding, for Afghan
Covid-19 rolling back progress made for kids in last 75 yrs: Unicef
Joe Biden adviser Catherine Russell appointed Executive Director of UNICEF
-
UNICEF's YuWaah' - the Indian chapter of Generation Unlimited - has announced Ashwin Yardi, the CEO of Capgemini in India, to be its co-chair.
Yardi will be a co-chair along with Yasumasa Kimura, the UNICEF Representative
YuWaah's work to improve skilling, community development and economic opportunity for young people is truly one of the enduring legacies of the last two-plus years, Yardi said.
I look forward to working as a co-chair and founding partner with the board and bringing in Capgemini's support as a partner to connect young people with opportunities at scale.
The YuWaah board would now function as a decision-making body and support the YuWaah Secretariat for funding and functional expertise, a statement by UNICEF said.
UNICEF Representative a.i. Yasumasa Kimura said, YuWaah has set an ambitious target to enrol 300 young people as change makers. Meeting this goal will require bold strategies and swift actions.
He said that the new board will help the youths --especially the marginalised -- with necessary tools and support.
Generation Unlimited or YuWaah, supported by UNICEF, is a platform to bring young people together with the private sector, governments, and international and local organisations to turn them into active and engaged citizens.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU