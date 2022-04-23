Capgemini CEO Ashwin Yardi appointed UNICEF's YuWaah board co-chair

UNICEF's YuWaah' - the Indian chapter of Generation Unlimited - has announced Ashwin Yardi, the CEO of in India, to be its co-chair.

Yardi will be a co-chair along with Yasumasa Kimura, the Representative



YuWaah's work to improve skilling, community development and economic opportunity for young people is truly one of the enduring legacies of the last two-plus years, Yardi said.

I look forward to working as a co-chair and founding partner with the board and bringing in Capgemini's support as a partner to connect young people with opportunities at scale.

The YuWaah board would now function as a decision-making body and support the YuWaah Secretariat for funding and functional expertise, a statement by said.

Representative a.i. Yasumasa Kimura said, YuWaah has set an ambitious target to enrol 300 young people as change makers. Meeting this goal will require bold strategies and swift actions.

He said that the new board will help the youths --especially the marginalised -- with necessary tools and support.

Generation Unlimited or YuWaah, supported by UNICEF, is a platform to bring young people together with the private sector, governments, and international and local organisations to turn them into active and engaged citizens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)