Delhi reels under heatwave, max temperature settles at 43.5 degree Celsius

Delhi continued to reel under a heatwave on Saturday as the maximum temperature here settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.
The IMD, however, predicted dust and thunderstorm on Monday and Wednesday which is likely to give some respite to residents from the scorching heat.
"Heatwave is likely to sweep across the region on Sunday too. People are likely to get some respite from the heat as the city would witness dust or thunderstorm on Monday and Wednesday. There will be partly cloudy sky on Tuesday," IMD officials said.
For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
According to the weather office, city's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal on Saturday morning.
"Maximum and minimum temperatures of the day are likely to hover around 43 and 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday," IMD officials said.
The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Saturday was 17 percent, the weather office said.
Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said night would be warmer in May in most parts of the country, including Delhi.
Private weather forecasting agency, Skymet Weather said Palam recorded highest maximum temperature of the season.
"Delhi Palam recorded maximum temperature 44.6 degrees Celsius, highest of the season and also highest after 2017 when it was 44.9 degrees Celsius. Record is 45.3 degrees Celsius on April 25 in 1970. @SkymetWeather @JATINSKYMET (sic)," Vice President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said in a tweet.
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.
In 2010, Delhi had logged an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.
The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to lack of active western disturbances.
It recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 37.30 degrees Celsius in April last year, 35.30 degrees Celsius in 2020, and 37.30 degrees Celsius in 2019.
