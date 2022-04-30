People of Maharashtra will thwart attempts to vitiate atmosphere, says CM

-
ALSO READ
'Zero' communal riots in UP since 2017, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Anti-conversion Bill aims to maintain communal harmony, says Khattar
Communal djinn and the vanishing State
Several injured in communal tension in Karauli, curfew imposed
Violence does not benefit anybody: RSS chief amid rising communal clashes
-
Maharashtra is known for communal harmony and its people will foil attempts to vitiate the atmosphere of brotherhood in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on the eve of the state's foundation day on Saturday.
In a statement released ahead of Maharashtra Day, he also said people will give a befitting reply to those trying to tarnish the state's image.
Maharashtra was formed on May 1, 1960.
The state has been witnessing a political slugfest between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and the opposition BJP. Recently, MNS chief Raj Thackeray sought to corner the Shiv Sena, which swears by 'Hindutva', by demanding that loudspeakers on mosques be removed.
The people of Maharashtra are capable of giving a befitting reply if anyone is hatching a conspiracy to hurt the pride of Maharashtra and defame it, chief minister Thackeray said in the statement as he greeted people ahead of 'Maharashtra Din'.
Maharashtra will continue to march ahead no matter how many crises it faces, and people will never forget the sacrifices of those who shed their blood for the cause of 'Samyukta (united) Maharashtra', he said.
The state remained in the forefront in areas like agriculture, industries and investment even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thackeray said.
He also lavished praise on the administration for discharging duty with courage during the pandemic and other natural calamities the state faced in the past two-and-half years, and also for foiling attempts to defame and discourage the state.
He also hailed Maharashtra's icons Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar and others.
Today, unfortunately, the ideology of social revolution of these great leaders is being ignored by ending the harmony among castes and religions in Maharashtra for the sake of self-interest and ambition, Thackeray said.
Maharashtra is known for communal harmony, restraint and conducting itself with conscience, he added.
The state respects the federal system and has been discharging its duty of contributing towards the growth of the nation, the chief minister added.
I am sure that in the time to come, my brothers and sisters will thwart all attempts aimed at vitiating the atmosphere of harmony, brotherhood and unity for which Maharashtra is known, he said.
Everybody, including opposition parties, should come together so that the state's name shines bright in the country and the world, the chief minister said.
Besides Raj Thackeray's 'ultimatum' on loudspeakers, the state also witnessed another political row playing out when independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.
The couple dropped the plan eventually, but were arrested for 'sedition' and 'promoting enmity between different groups'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU