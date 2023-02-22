JUST IN
Business Standard

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as 31st governor of Assam

Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the 31st governor of Assam on Wednesday

Topics
Assam | Governor government | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Newly appointed Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria being felicitated by BJP leaders, in Jaipur.
Newly appointed Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria being felicitated by BJP leaders, in Jaipur.

Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the 31st governor of Assam on Wednesday.

Kataria was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gauhati High Court's Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta at a brief ceremony at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

Kataria, who was a senior BJP leader, succeeded Jagadish Mukhi who demitted office on Sunday after completing his term.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues, senior officials of the state government, and BJP leaders.

Kataria arrived with his wife Anita here on Tuesday, and they were accorded a warm welcome by state ministers, government officials and Raj Bhavan officials.

Kataria, 78, was the home minister of Rajasthan in the Vasundhara Raje government. He was the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan assembly prior to his appointment as the governor of Assam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 12:37 IST

