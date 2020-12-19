Rahul, Priyanka attend meeting of Cong leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence

Congress leaders and Vadra are also present at the meeting of the party leaders underway at party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Earlier today, Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others arrived at 10 Janpath for a meeting with

Other Congress leaders who arrived for a meeting are Anand Sharma, BS Hooda, Ambika Soni and P Chidambaram.After months of infighting, this is the first time Gandhis are meeting the rebels.

The dissent letter writers who are present in the meeting include, Gulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

has called for a meeting of senior party leaders today to formulate the party's strategy on the current political scenario amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against farm laws. The meeting will continue for 10 days.

In a press briefing, Congress general secretary said will hold a meeting with party leaders for the next 10 days.Sonia Gandhi will also discuss the scrapping of the winter session of Parliament by the central government with senior leaders comprising the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

