Senior TV, film actor Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus

The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with her fans and colleagues

Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Senior TV, film actor Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus
The actor is currently seen in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.' | Photo: Twitter

Senior television and film actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with her fans and colleagues.

She posted a picture of herself and wrote, "Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor also asked those who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested," he wrote.

The actor is currently seen in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 19:42 IST

