Serum Institute to apply for emergency use of Covid vaccine in next 2 weeks

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine producer, is in active discussions with the Indian government on pricing and distribution of potential COVID-19 vaccines, said its Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla on Saturday.
Poonawalla said in the next few weeks SII plans to apply for emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate that he described as a "very good" option.
His comments come following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India's sprawling campus in the western city of Pune.
Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has partnered with global players including AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc to run domestic trials on their vaccine candidates and produce the vaccines if they secure approvals.
