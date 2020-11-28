PM visit will motivate us to 'bridge unmet healthcare needs': Zydus Cadila

Drug firm on Saturday said the presence of Prime Minister at its Zydus Biotech Park will motivate the company to scale greater heights in its pursuit to bridge unmet healthcare needs.

Modi visited Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, as he began his three-city visit to review ongoing development work.

"His inspiring presence will motivate us to scale greater heights in our quest to bridge unmet healthcare needs," said in a regulatory filing.

The Zydus family comprising 25,000 Zydans stands committed to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'mission and offering the nation safe and efficacious vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to fight COVID-19, it added.

had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and it commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)