JUST IN
Patrolling along LoC strengthened ahead of Republic Day: BSF officer
Uttarakhand Guv approves Bill granting 30% women's reservation in govt jobs
Naqvi hails Bhagwat's remarks on Muslims, says spirit of partnership needed
Didn't intend to outrage complainant's modesty, accused man in Delhi court
Demolition drive halted in Joshimath, locals angry over poor compensation
Govt approves renaming of national institute on water after SP Mookerjee
Rs 3.25 lakh bid for renting kiosk with base price of Rs 27,000 in Noida
BJP using governors as 'karyakartas', alleges Congress president Kharge
Arunachal's Republic Day tableau to showcase state's tourism potential
Why Go First leaving without a busload of passengers is not a small mistake
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Patrolling along LoC strengthened ahead of Republic Day: BSF officer
icon-arrow-left
Cong promises 200 units free power for households ahead of K'taka polls
Business Standard

Server malfunction at Supreme Court disrupts IT services, computers

Several computer applications and IT services faced disruption and were unavailable in the Supreme Court on Wednesday due to sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre

Topics
Supreme Court | Internet technologies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

Several computer applications and IT services faced disruption and were unavailable in the Supreme Court on Wednesday due to sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre.

"All concerned to take notice that on account of sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, the following computer applications and IT services are facing disruption and unavailability eCopying, SCI Ingestion, SCI Interact, PACE Attendance, Secure Gate, SC eFM (efiling New) and other related applications.

"We assure you that the IT services shall be restored, as our support team is looking into the issue and resumed all IT services, computer applications. Please also take note that the website www.sci.gov.in may also suffer consequential outage. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," a release from the apex court stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU