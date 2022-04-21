Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed due to signaling issue

-
Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line was delayed for almost an hour due to intermittent signalling issue on Thursday morning, officials said.
The DMRC took to Twitter to inform commuters about the delay.
"Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.
Later in a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said train services on the Blue Line were affected from 9.10 am to 10 am due to irregular signalling, resulting in slow movement of the trains in manual mode for full safety.
"As a result (of the signalling issue), bunching of trains was there that lead to a delay in the services during this period. The signalling issue was resolved at 10 am and thereafter, normal train services were gradually restored in entire line," it said.
The Blue Line connects Vaishali and Noida with Dwarka.
