Fire breaks out at 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area

-
ALSO READ
31% of total offices in top 6 cities certified as green buildings: Report
Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg; no casualty
Online building permission system in all cities by March next year
Shankara Building MD offloads co's shares for over Rs 75 crore
UK-Singapore JV to introduce engineered timber for housing in India
-
A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.
While there was no report of anyone getting injured in the blaze, the fire brigade rescued four people from the terrace of the building, an official from the fire brigade said.
The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa Building on Guru Ganeshwar Marg in Khar (West) around 10.30 am.
At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment reached the spot, the officer said.
Four people, who were trapped in the building's terrace, were rescued by the fire brigade around 1 pm, he said.
After more than two hours of efforts, the blaze has been covered from all sides and efforts are on to extinguish it, the official said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU