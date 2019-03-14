JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India seeks visa-free access for 5,000 pilgrims per day to Kartarpur shrine
Business Standard

Several feared injured as pedestrian bridge collapses in Mumbai

News agency reported injured people had been moved hospitals after the bridge collapsed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapses | Photo: ANI
A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapses | Photo: ANI

Several people are feared injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Mumbai’s main railway station Thursday evening.

News agency reported injured people had been moved to hospitals after the bridge collapsed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during rush hour.

TV channels showed a huge portion of the bridge collapsed on a packed road as people shot images on their cell phones.

In September 2017, a stampede on a pedestrian bridge at the Elphinstone Road railway station in Mumbai killed more than 22 people.
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements