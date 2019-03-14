Several feared injured as pedestrian bridge collapses in Mumbai

-
Several people are feared injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Mumbai’s main railway station Thursday evening.
News agency reported injured people had been moved to hospitals after the bridge collapsed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during rush hour.
TV channels showed a huge portion of the bridge collapsed on a packed road as people shot images on their cell phones.
In September 2017, a stampede on a pedestrian bridge at the Elphinstone Road railway station in Mumbai killed more than 22 people.
