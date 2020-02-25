CAA violence: 9 killed, 100 injured; Amit Shah holds high-level meet

After violence over controversial Citizenship Act claimed 9 lives and left over hundred injured in Delhi, Home Minister convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to resolve the matter.



The meeting was attended by Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik and others. Congress leader Subhash Chopra and BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri also attended the meeting. The meeting discussed ways to stop the violence and resolved that party workers of all political parties should join hands, reactivate peace committees in all localities to bring back normalcy to the city. It was also stressed that rumour mongering needs to be quelled.



"It was decided in the meeting that all the political parties will take requisite steps to restore peace in Delhi. The meeting with Home Minister was positive," Delhi CM said while addressing the media in New Delhi. When enquired if the deployment of Indian Army will be needed, the CM said for now the neccesary steps are being taken by the police.



Heavy security deployed following clashes over the new citizenship law at Maujpur area of East Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain later visited the GTB Hospital to meet those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi.

On Tuesday, fresh incidents of violence broke out in northeast Delhi with mobs targeting shops, pelting stones and thretening locals, news agency PTI reported. Additional forces were deployed in the capital after reports of more stone pelting came in from Brahampuri and Maujpur area.





Passersby look at the charred petrol pump which was set ablaze by rioters yesterday during clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhajanpura area of East Delhi

Schools were shut with exams being postponed and fearful residents stayed indoors as the area smouldered with tension. Prohibitory orders, banning the assembly of more than four persons, were imposed on Monday and will continue to be in force till March 24.

What led to the crisis?

The situation in parts of Delhi has been tense for the last couple of days over the new Citizenship Amendment Act. Few days ago, BJP leader Kapil Mishra threatened violence and issued ultimatum to anti-CAA protesters after which clashes broke out between two groups on Sunday at Jaffarabad in New Delhi. As the two groups pelted stones on each other, the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Many anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, also blocked a road near Jaffrabad metro station, which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. The protest at Jaffrabad took place after anti-CAA protesters felt efforts were being made to clear out the Shaheen Bagh protesters.





A protestor holding a stick walks on a deserted road after clashes erupted at Karawal Nagar of East Delhi

The SC on Tuesday agreed to hear plea filed by former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking lodginf of FIRs over the recent clashes in the city over Citizenship Act. The plea sought to ensure safety of women sitting on protest against CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places.



The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. The bench agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday.