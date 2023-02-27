Shailesh Pathak appointed as Ficci secy general, to take charge on March 1

-
-
Former bureaucrat Shailesh Pathak has been appointed as the new Secretary General of Ficci, the industry body said on Monday.
Pathak will take over the charge on March 1.
"In a career spanning 37 years, Pathak has spent time in government as an IAS Officer as well as helmed large companies in the private sector. His extensive international exposure includes an Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000 as an emerging Indian Leader, an EU Visitor Program hosted by the European Commission 2003, and a Chevening scholarship at the University of Oxford in 2011," Ficci stated.
Ficci also announced that Arun Chawla, Director General, will superannuate on June 30, 2023, and transition to an advisory role.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 16:19 IST
