JUST IN
Shailesh Pathak appointed Ficci Secretary General, take charge on March 1
India's fertiliser imports rose 3.9% to 1,904,000 ton in January: Govt data
CBI produces Deputy CM Sisodia before court in Delhi excise scam case
Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya carrying out sea trials post-refit
Two quakes of 3.8, 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch and Amreli on Monday
Budget has focused on providing last mile facilities to tribals: PM Modi
Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes
PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal
IRCTC has cancelled 457 trains today, 27 February: Check full details here
When customer is king but unpleasant: How bad behaviour affects air crew
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI produces Deputy CM Sisodia before court in Delhi excise scam case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Shailesh Pathak appointed as Ficci secy general, to take charge on March 1

Ficci also announced that Arun Chawla, Director General, will superannuate on June 30, 2023, and transition to an advisory role

Topics
FICCI | Bureaucrats

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shailesh Pathak
Shailesh Pathak

Former bureaucrat Shailesh Pathak has been appointed as the new Secretary General of Ficci, the industry body said on Monday.

Pathak will take over the charge on March 1.

"In a career spanning 37 years, Pathak has spent time in government as an IAS Officer as well as helmed large companies in the private sector. His extensive international exposure includes an Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000 as an emerging Indian Leader, an EU Visitor Program hosted by the European Commission 2003, and a Chevening scholarship at the University of Oxford in 2011," Ficci stated.

Ficci also announced that Arun Chawla, Director General, will superannuate on June 30, 2023, and transition to an advisory role.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FICCI

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 16:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU