Sharad Pawar doing well after operation: Maharashtra Health Minister

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is doing well after an operation, informed Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday.
"Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Tope told reporters.
Doctor Amit Maydeo speaking with reporters said, "After conducting some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) as there were some complications. The procedure was of half an hour. We will be deciding on the removal of his Gallbladder later."
"His condition is fine but since the procedure was done just a while ago, so currently, he is under observation," the doctor added.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he experienced pain in his abdomen.
"Attention please, Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted to the hospital for an endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today," Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik tweeted.
