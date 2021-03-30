Blind cricket: India, Pakistan to play in three-nation T20 series in Dhaka

-
Indian and Pakistan Blind cricket teams will play against each other in a three-nation T20 series in Dhaka next month.
The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council said on Tuesday that Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will be taking part in a three-nation event in Dhaka from April 2.
"Pakistan and Indian Blind teams will face each other on 4th April in the tournament," one official said.
The PBCC official said the players and officials of the Pakistan team were tested for the coronavirus and all members returned negative, while Bangladesh and India had also done similar exercises with negative results.
The Pakistan Blind team will depart from Lahore on Wednesday with the first match of the series taking place between India and Bangladesh on April 2.
Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on April 3. Pakistan will then face India on April 4.
Pakistan will clash with Bangladesh once more on April 6 whereas their second clash with India will occur on April 7.
The best two teams will clash in the final scheduled to be played on April 8.
