Share Cowin tech expertise with other countries, says PM Modi in meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, while chairing a meeting to review the progress of India’s Covid vaccination drive, said efforts should be made to help all countries, who have expressed interest, with India’s rich tech expertise in the form of the Cowin platform.

The PM also directed officers to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important weapon to track & contain rising infections in any region.

According to a press note from the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM expressed satisfaction at the rising number of daily vaccinations and stressed that the momentum shouldn’t be lost. Earlier this week, India administered a record 8.3 million vaccine doses in a single day, after experts had said that the country needed to scale up its vaccination drive to arrest the spread of Covid in the country.

However, media reports have since pointed out that the record rise in daily vaccinations was made possible since several states had gone slow in the run-up to the big day, which also happened the World Yoga Day.

The PM was informed during the meeting that India administered 37.7 million doses in the last six days, “which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada”, read the press note.

“It was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50% of the 45+ population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90% of the 45+ population. PM expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations in this week and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward,” the press note added.