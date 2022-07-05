Sharjeel Imam alleges assault inside jail, moves court for protection

-
ALSO READ
Sharjeel Imam moves HC for interim bail citing SC order on sedition
Delhi riots: Court reserves order on bail plea of Sharjeel Imam
Delhi riots case: High Court asks Sharjeel Imam to place case documents
Anti-CAA protest: Delhi court frames sedition charge against Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi court claiming threat to life in prison
-
Activist and former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who is in judicial custody in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case, approached a court here, alleging assault and harassment inside the prison and seeking directions for protection of his life.
"On June 30, at around 7.30 p.m., the Assistant Superintendent, along with 8-9 convicts came, to the cell of the applicant in the name of carrying out a search. The search operation is not permissible by the convicts and can only be carried out by competent staff. During the aforesaid search, the petitioner's books and clothes were thrown away, he assaulted and called a terrorist and an anti-national when he tried to protect his belongings," read his application filed in Karkardooma court through his counsel Ahmed Ibrahim.
He sought directions from the authorities concerned to protect him from such incidents in the future and sought direction from jail authorities for keeping the video recording in the CCTV camera of the jail at the relevant time.
Imam's plea said though he requested the Assistant Superintendent to prevent the convicts from assaulting him, however, hie plea was not heeded.
"It appeared that the Assistant Superintendent was complicit in the illegal act," Imam said in the plea. He alleged that some inmates also tried to place some contraband in his possession.
--IANS
jw/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU