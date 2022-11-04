Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar during protest

-
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot at in Amritsar on Friday.
The firing took place near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar during an agitation. Soon after the incident, Suri was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the weapons.
"Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons are recovered," Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar said.
Further details are awaited.
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:34 IST
