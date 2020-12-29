Short-video app MX TakaTak announces Rs 100 crore creator fund

-
Short format video app MX TakaTak on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore creator fund in a bid to encourage talented and innovative creators to make engaging content on the platform.
Announcing the new initiative, it said the fund is meant to help creators to channelise their creativity to build an exciting career.
"The fund will deploy Rs 100 crore for creators...In a promise to support its existing creators as well as to encourage new creators with impactful content ideas, the fund is meant to help them use their creativity to build an exciting career," it said in a statement.
The fund will be open for all Indian citizens and creators who consistently post original videos or have unique ideas for content across various categories such as education, tech, sports, art, entertainment, fashion and makeup, travel, photography, and others.
Once selected in the MX TakaTak Creator Fund, the creators would receive regular rewards for their content, based on various performance criteria such as uniqueness of content, authenticity, views, engagement, followers, among others.
In addition, a select few aspiring creators with story ideas that make a social impact will receive a start-up fund to support the start of their journey on MX TakaTak, it added.
Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player said, "The MX TakaTak creator fund is a way to give back to millions of people who bring their ideas into videos as well as to inspire other digital enthusiasts".
