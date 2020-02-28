JUST IN
Shrivastava appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, replaces Amulya Patnaik

Shrivastava will hold the additional charge of the Delhi Police commissioner with effect from Sunday

Press Trust of India 

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and Lt Governor Anil Baijal (right) inspect Maujpur Chowk area of northeast Delhi | PTIp

Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava, who was appointed the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week, has been given the additional charge of the Delhi Police commissioner with effect from Sunday, an official order said. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, will take charge from incumbent Amulya Patnaik, who demits office on Saturday.

Shrivastava said, “My primary job will be to ensure that there is a feeling of security and people should also feel police are there for them.”

Shrivastava will hold the additional charge of the Delhi Police commissioner with effect from Sunday and until further orders, the order issued by the Union Home Ministry said.
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 23:45 IST

