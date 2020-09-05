JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India total cases cross 4 million; death toll nears 70000
Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 105 new cases of Covid-19

Sikkim on Friday reported 105 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 1,835, an official said

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Sikkim on Friday reported 105 new

cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,835, an official said.

East Sikkim reported 76 of these new cases, while 28 were detected in the South district and one in West Sikkim, he said.

There are 509 active cases in the state at present, he added.

So far, 1,321 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, while five persons died.

Sikkim has tested 42,772 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 06:24 IST

