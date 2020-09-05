Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 105 new cases of Covid-19

-
Sikkim on Friday reported 105 new
cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,835, an official said.
East Sikkim reported 76 of these new cases, while 28 were detected in the South district and one in West Sikkim, he said.
There are 509 active cases in the state at present, he added.
So far, 1,321 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, while five persons died.
Sikkim has tested 42,772 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.
