Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 105 new cases of Covid-19

on Friday reported 105 new



cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,835, an official said.

East reported 76 of these new cases, while 28 were detected in the South district and one in West Sikkim, he said.

There are 509 active cases in the state at present, he added.

So far, 1,321 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, while five persons died.

has tested 42,772 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)