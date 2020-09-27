Sikkim reports 38 new Covid-19 cases, infection count rises to 2,790

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal reports record spike of 214 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality
Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: Covid-19 tally rises to 4,212
Odisha reports 4,189 new Covid cases, infection count rises to 188,311
Mizoram coronavius update: 28 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 1,534
Mizoram reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases; state's tally now at 1,123
-
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to
2,790 on Sunday as 38 more people tested positive for the disease while one fresh fatality pushed the coronavirus death to toll 33, an official said.
Of the 38 new COVID-19 cases, 19 were reported from Gangtok.
A 65-year-old man of Deorali area of Gangtok succumbed to the disease.
Of the total 2,790 COVID-19 cases, 692 are active as 2,065 have recovered from the disease and 33 have died of the infection, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU