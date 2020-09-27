MP reports 2,310 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

-
Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded
2,310 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,22,209, while 26 deaths took the toll to 2,207, an official said.
Seven of these deaths were reported in Indore, the worst-hit district by the pandemic in the state, four in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur and Hoshangabad, two in Gwalior, one each in Sagar, Shahdol, Dewas, Rajgarh, Balaghat, Shajapur and Mandla.
The official said that 2,081 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 97,571.
"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 478, Bhopal 262, Jabalpur 228 and Gwalior 112. The number of cases in Indore rose to 22,607, including 545 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 16,722 with 379 deaths. Gwalior and Jabalpur have 10,233 and 9,207 cases respectively," the official said.
Indore now has 4,130 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 2,164 and 1,893 respectively, he added.
In September so far, 58,244 new coronavirus cases and 813 fatalities were reported in the state
Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,22,209, new cases 2,310, death toll 2,207, recovered 97,571, active cases 22,431, total number of people tested 19,71,589.
